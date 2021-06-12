WALBRIDGE — The village is continuing to use other funding sources to pay for road paving, this time on Main Street.
At last week’s council meeting, Mayor Ed Kolanko said that the village has been awarded a Small Government Ohio Public Works Commission grant for 2022.
The village will receive $100,238 and be required to match that, Kolanko said.
Using those funds, in conjunction with federal money awarded through the Toledo Metropolitan Area Council of Governments, the village will be doing $450,000 worth of work, with about $100,000 out of the Walbridge budget.
Main Street, from Union to Elm streets, will be resurfaced in 2022.
“I’m pretty proud of that one. It’s a lot,” Kolanko said.
In other business, council had a first reading on a five-year agreement with Republic Services Inc., for trash and recycling pickup.
A village resident will pay $40.16 every three months.
There is no change in price for the first year. In years two-five, there is a 4% increase each year, Kolanko said after the meeting.
“I think it’s a fair rate,” he said. “There is no change in service; recycling will be picked up.”
Waste Management also bid on the contract, but was $18 a month more and without recycling service, the mayor said.
Also at the June 2 meeting, council:
• Heard from Walbridge-Fest President Tonya Foley, who asked to use Railway Park from Sept. 24-26 for Rally by the Rails.
Council members said there needs to be more discussion on the location of the beer area, in relation to the church that would be used for parking.
“The church has told me they will not participate in anything that has drinking or gambling,” said Councilman Larry Boday.
Councilwoman Sue Hart-Douglas said she is concerned about using Railway Park, which is smaller than Loop Park, where the rally was last held.
Mayor Ed Kolanko said this conversation needs to happen, but probably not in this venue. Plans were made to continue discussions at a council committee-of-the-whole meeting.
• Praised the police department’s response to a Memorial Day stabbing in the village.
“Our officers did an amazing job responding to the call,” Kolanko said. “These guys are trained and they’re trained well.”
Councilwoman LaDena Willliams said that there was a three-minute response time.
“It’s an example of how important our police is, even though we’re such a small town,” she said.
• Heard that getting the pool open and operating has been a challenge. Kolanko said that lifeguards are still needed.
“It is open. We’re still working on getting staffing,” he said.
• Excused Councilwoman Vicki Canales-Pratt.