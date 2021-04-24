WALBRIDGE — The village pool will be open this summer, but only to passholders — and those will be limited, too.
Mayor Ed Kolanko said only Lake Township residents will be able to obtain passes to use the pool.
“It’s the new COVID environment,” he said. “We’re trying to do our best to be respectful of the COVID rules … at the same time provide a wonderful pool experience for our residents and those of Lake Township.”
Due to state coronavirus guidelines, attendance will be limited to 75, Kolanko said.
“It’s not that we don’t want anyone else, this year it’s tough,” he said. “We want to focus on the taxpayers.”
The pool could hold up to 150 people, Kolanko said.
The pool should be open by Memorial Day weekend, he said.
It has been a challenge to get lifeguards, he added, which could impact the pool hours. Kolanko said it’s a possibility the pool’s daily hours could be noon-5 p.m. instead of noon-8 p.m.
“We’re seeing a decent response but we have to make sure we get enough,” he said.
The pool will also be cashless. Passes must be purchased in advance. No concessions will be sold.