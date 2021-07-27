WALBRIDGE — Motorists speeding in the village and blowing through stop signs are being put on notice.
“There have been some complaints, some concerns of people driving very rapidly through the village,” Mayor Ed Kolanko said. “You’re going to see stepped-up enforcement. You’re going to see more patrol — more radar being run, probably some more tickets being issued, and probably then people complain about that, too.
“It’s the nature of the beast.”
Village Councilman Larry Boday asked if officers would be running radar in the residential areas.
Sgt. Jonathan Schmidlin said that is the plan. He said he is documenting his time on streets that have had complaints about speeders.
“I spend a half hour in these places, to make sure … we can account for our time,” Schmidlin said. “I’m trying to equalize it, as far as being on Main Street, Union Street, the radar being run.
“But there’s much more radar being run on the residential streets now.”
Councilwoman Vicki Canales-Pratt asked specifically what areas were trouble spots in the village.
“Walbridge,” said Kolanko, adding that the complaints are widespread.
Schmidlin said the biggest issues are on Elm and Breckman streets, Parkview Drive and Elmwood Road.
“Obviously, the stop signs have always been an issue,” he added.
“Even though Sgt. Schmidlin mentioned those streets, they’re going to be focusing on the whole village,” Kolanko said.
Councilwoman LaDenna Johnston said that she sees officers patrolling constantly.
“They are out,” she said. “
In other business, Kolanko said that the first installment of $170,000 in American Rescue Act money has been deposited. Officials are researching how it can be spent.
“We’ll have to have discussion and come to you guys,” Kolanko said.
He added that there is not a pressing need of time to spend the money, like the the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act dollars that came in 2020.
“But they are more stringent on what you can spend it on,” Kolanko said, adding that it is mainly for lost revenue areas.
Also at the meeting, council:
• Approved spending $35,359 for Bowers Asphalt and Paving to continue work on the Harwood Road area.
• Approved spending $16,000 for Mike’s Hauling and Demolition, Northwood, to demolish the Owl’s Nest. Parking will be put on the Main and Union streets site.
• Heard Johnston give an update on the gazebo replacement project at Veterans Park. A tree that was infested with beetles had to be taken down. Kolanko added that the village will pay $1,000 from Lake Erie Tree Service, Oregon, to trim other trees at the park. This is within the village administrator’s spending ability, and no motion was needed.
• Approved having village-wide garage sales Aug. 13-14, and trick or treating on Oct. 31, which is a Sunday, from 3-5 p.m. The Halloween hours will be a continuation of the afternoon times that were instituted during the pandemic last year.
• Heard the pool hours would probably be reduced around Aug. 15, as school opens.
• Heard 39 children took advantage of free pool passes and a lunch recently at Loop Park. Kolanko said that the lunch is offered free to any child on Wednesdays and Fridays from 11:50 a.m.-12:20 p.m. through Aug. 13. Council also voted to donate 30 pool passes to the library reading program.
• Approved adding Brandon Witt as an auxiliary police officer.
• Went into a 10-minute executive session to discuss real estate. No action was taken.