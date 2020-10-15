WALBRIDGE — The CARES money keeps coming in and council may use it to again help village businesses.
At last week’s meeting, Mayor Ed Kolanko said the village is receiving $113,000 in additional Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act funding.
The total amount of CARES money for Walbridge is $226,000.
“We are continuing to look at ways to spend that money,” Kolanko said.
One idea is to offer another round of grants to local businesses with 25 or fewer employees.
At the Sept. 23 meeting, council approved the mayor’s recommendation to award local, small businesses up to $1,000 in grants to assist with coronavirus expenditures.
A “very brief” application must be completed. Kolanko estimated that 20 businesses in the village, at $1,000 apiece, would apply.
“We’ve already had a few call expressing a lot of appreciation,” he said.
Solicitor Brian Ballenger said CARES money has to be encumbered by Nov. 1 and spent by Dec. 31.
After the meeting, Kolanko said some of the money could be used to build a partition wall at the town hall entrance and make improvements in the senior center kitchen area.
“There’s a variety of things I think we can use in this building to create a more safe and socially-distanced environment,” he said. “It’s a lot of money to spend.”
In other business at the Oct. 7 meeting, Councilwoman LaDenna Williams said that two bids had been received for the village’s trash and recycling business.
“They weren’t very competitive,” she said.
Kolanko said it will be substantially cheaper to keep the current service with Republic Services, than to switch to Waste Management, which was the other bidder.
Council is expected to discuss the bids at a committee of the whole meeting, with a decision coming in November.
Council also discussed a solar panel field proposed by Palmer Associates, Toledo. The village is part of the Palmer Energy Aggregation Program.
They are contemplating building their own solar field for energy and are gauging members’ interest, Kolanko said.
Participation does not mean that a field would be built in Walbridge, he said. But the village could be part of the energy savings.
The group could create their own power generation, saving money for all people who are part of the group.
“Personally, I have no problem with it … as long as it’s an affordable rate for our residents,” Kolanko said.
Ballenger, who also represents Northwood, said the city has approved it.
“It’s going to be a huge solar field, if they can make numbers work,” Ballenger said.
Council members said they would like more information.
“I’d be interested if the numbers were right,” Williams said. “I would just hate to be told this is what you’re going to get, but in the end, it’s not.”
Also at the meeting, council:
• Heard the town hall locks have been changed to an electronic fob, which was paid for with CARES money.
• Heard a new sprayer is being used at park playgrounds and restrooms for cleaning. Training delayed the use. CARES money was used for that purchase.
• Leaf pickup will follow brush pickup, starting this week, and will continue until the first snowfall.