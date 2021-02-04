WALBRIDGE — It may be frigid and snowy outdoors, but summer pool plans are in the works in Walbridge.
Mayor Ed Kolanko said he plans to open the village pool this summer, after it was closed last year because of coronavirus concerns.
“My intent is we are going to do everything we can,” Kolanko said at Wednesday’s council meeting, which was held virtually. “I do want to open the pool, if we can.”
He said it will need to be financially feasible while operating within state and county guidelines.
Most municipal pools were closed last summer due to the pandemic. Those closed included Bowling Green, Perrysburg, Pemberville and Grand Rapids.
Bowling Green park officials announced last week that they plan to open their pool this summer.
Also at the meeting, Kolanko asked for council to approve the planning commission to look at a potential zoning change regarding “borrow pits,” which have been described as an unregulated pond.
He said the code is not clear.
“I think there’s some vague language in our current code,” Kolanko said.
In January 2019, the village rejected a proposal by an area business to create a “borrow pit” on East Broadway Road. The business plan also included an office building.
“We have a lot of water issues already, so we want to try to limit various things like that,” Kolanko said.
Council voted unanimously to refer the potential zoning change to the planning commission.
In other business, Kolanko said that several town hall construction projects, including the kitchen, vestibule and HVAC, have been completed. They were paid for with Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act funds.
Councilman Larry Boday asked the administration to enforce sidewalk shoveling regulations in the village.
“We try to enforce it as best we can every year. I know some people think we should be a little more aggressive,” Kolanko said.
Boday said on Wednesday multiple walks had not been cleared since this weekend’s snowfall.
“Fair concern and I’ll bring it up to all the parties that should be involved,” Kolanko said.
Council President Sue Hart-Douglas said the police non-emergency number is 419-666-8412, if there are sidewalk concerns.
Council has reorganized for the year.
Hart-Douglas is president.
These are committee assignments, with the chair being the first person listed.
Buildings and lands, Boday, LaDenna Williams, Vicky Canales-Pratt.
Budget and finance, Canales-Pratt, Joe Weissenberger, Williams.
Parks, recreation and community events, Williams, Hart-Douglas, Karen Baron.
Personnel and human resources, Baron, Canales-Pratt, Hart-Douglas.
Safety and criminal justice, Weissenberger, Baron, Boday.
Streets, Hart-Douglas, Boday, Weissenberger.