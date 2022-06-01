WALBRIDGE — After the village was unable to get a reasonable offer for a vacant downtown property, council has decided to pursue eminent domain.
At Wednesday’s meeting, after a 10-minute executive session, council voted unanimously to seek a full appraisal of the building and strip of property that extends to the alley at 102 Main St.
There has already been a drive-by appraisal, which put the building at $30,000, said Mayor Ed Kolanko.
With the full appraisal, entry will be gained to the building, he said.
“Once we get that appraisal done, if there still is no agreement to a price, then the next action will be going forward with potential court action to acquire the property,” Kolanko said.
Kolanko said that the village has tried to work with the property owner.
“We actually have had communication between our village solicitor and village administrator and the property owner, and there were no terms that were amicable,” he said.
At one point, the property owner offered to sell it to the village for $100,000, Kolanko said. He called that unreasonable, and said they want to be fair.
“We are intending on providing the full appraised value to the property owner,” he said. “We’re not looking to diminish the value or offer him less.”
He said that eminent domain is a serious step.
“We don’t take this decision lightly,” Kolanko said. “We feel there is a very good reason to move in this fashion.”
The property has a lot of promise, he said.
“It makes sense to acquire it, to improve it for the betterment of the entire village,” Kolanko said. “Looking at the longer term perspective, we all feel that that corner needs to be improved.”
According to the Wood County Auditor’s website, the property last exchanged hands in August 2002 when it was bought for $26,000. An attempt to reach the owner by phone was not successful.
The building has most recently housed a thrift shop. A dog groomer was there for a few years.
“It is vacant, it has been vacant for a while,” Kolanko said.
Last year, council purchased two other downtown properties.
The Kings Men building on the corner of Main and Union streets was bought for $36,000. It is hoped that will be developed after the building is razed.
The building at 102 Main is adjacent to the Owl’s Nest building, which was torn down. That was bought by council for $35,000. That area will have 20 parking spots.
If the 102 Main purchase goes through, there will be a total of 50 new parking spots downtown.
It is expected that the extra parking will be used by Skillet customers and people visiting the VFW, Veterans Park and the library, which was expanded and renovated in 2017.
The Kings Men purchase is still ongoing.