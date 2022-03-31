WALBRIDGE — The village pool could be in peril if workers can’t be found for this summer.
At last week’s council meeting, Mayor Ed Kolanko said despite starting early to find employees, including lifeguards, efforts have been unsuccessful.
“Pool employees, we have zero,” he said.
Kolanko added that other neighboring villages are struggling with the same issue. Genoa has one lifeguard and Woodville is also having problems.
“It’s not just us, it’s a difficult position to fill,” he said.
Councilman Ron Liwo asked what the pay is for Walbridge lifeguards.
Kolanko said it is $12 to $14 an hour, depending on years of service.
The mayor added that Toledo lifeguards are being paid $16 an hour.
“It shows you that it’s a tough market to get employees to work,” Kolanko said. “I hate to be a … downer, but no one wants to work.”
Another issue is a lack of people at the pool, he said.
“Our attendance last year did not recover from COVID,” Kolanko said.
They will have to open the pool, however, even if it can’t be opened to the public, he said.
“Having it shut down .. does not help longevity or health of the pool,” Kolanko said. “We’re going to open it, at least get it ready, fill it with water and do what we normally do.”
These concerns could add up to a big council decision to close the pool, he said.
“At some point we have to have a realistic conversation because this is taxpayer money,” Kolanko said. “It’s planting a seed that I would ask you guys to think about and talk about.”
One idea could be to put in a splash pad, which could require less manpower to operate, he said.
“We can’t keep the pool open if we only have one or two lifeguards,” said Councilwoman Vicky Canales-Pratt, adding that it’s a safety issue.
Over the last 10 years, the village has put several thousand dollars into the pool, including installing a new liner in 2013.
Aqua Terrace started making a profit in 2016.
The pool usually opens on the Memorial Day weekend.
Also at the meeting, council:
• Heard Solicitor Brian Ballenger report that the official sale of the Kings Men building to the village is still in flux. Council in July authorized the mayor to buy the building for $36,000. After the building is razed, it is hoped the site will be developed.
He said that a large family is involved and they are not all on the same page. There was also a death in the family.
“That one is kind of on the back burner for the moment,” Ballenger said. “I will tell you that Ed calls me every week to check on it. And every week I have to say I’ve got nothing.”
• Approved the use of Loop Park for kickball leagues through the fall.
• Heard poop bags for dogs are available in Railway Park.
“A lot of people like that,” Kolanko said, adding that they could be added to other parks and throughout the village.
• Went into a 30-minute executive session to discuss acquisition of real estate. No action was taken.