A Walbridge man charged with domestic violence has been sentenced to community control.
His former wife made an impassioned plea of Judge Matt Reger not to send the man to jail.
Joseph DiMasso, 36, was indicted in February on seven counts misdemeanor domestic violence, one count felony domestic violence, three counts felony assault, three counts misdemeanor endangering children and one felony count of disrupting public service.
He pleaded guilty Friday in Wood County Common Pleas Court to four of the misdemeanor domestic violence charges. The remaining charges were dismissed.
Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Alyssa Blackburn recommended community control.
The four incidents he is pleading guilty to occurred Jan. 25 and 31, 2018; and Aug. 1 and 9, 2019, she said. DiMasso caused physical harm to his wife by hitting her, striking her and strangling her, she said.
There were three children under the age of 6 in the house, according to the indictment.
Defense attorney Scott Coon said his client had no prior convictions and his last contact with the justice system was when he was 19 for marijuana use.
If he goes to jail, his family will lose fiscal security, he said, adding DiMasso has had no contact with his children for the past seven months due to his conduct
DiMasso said he wants to get through this, have the civil protection order lifted, and concentrate on his family. He is currently in mental health counseling.
“Our children desperately want to see their dad, and although our marriage was toxic and the divorce was inevitable, this is the final page of this chapter,” said Megan DiMasso in a written statement.
She said she wishes for rehabilitation and counseling in order to heal her family and lead to healthy co-parenting.
“Jail is not equal justice. Not for me or our children.”
The reports of abuse are the result of mutual combat and altercations, and she also took responsibility. She explained she had been unfaithful and “this admission absolutely destroyed my husband mentally, physically and emotionally.”
This is the root and direct cause of any form of violence on both sides within the marriage, she continued.
She said some of her accusations made in the initial police report were said in a fit of anger and spite. But he forgave her and gave her a second chance – so she was asking the same of the court.
She sobbed through much of her statement and DiMasso cried as well.
“Our marriage was far from ideal and we could never have continued in a relationship like that, but by working together as parents to dissolve this animosity and to let go of the pain in order to bring peace and healing to these children’s lives, makes me feel comfort from within,” she said.
“I’m sorry,” DiMasso said, looking back at his former wife. “I want to be a dad again. I want to be in my kids’ life.”
The last seven months have given his clarity on how to act as a parent, he said. He said he wants to continue supporting his family, even from a distance.
Reger said when these cases come before the court, he wished he had different tools to use.
“I don’t have the tools to repair everything, but you two do,” he said.
“There is never any justification for violence between intimate partners,” he said, adding that hurtful words never justify physical violence.
Reger sentenced DiMasso to 180 days in jail on the first charge, with credit given for time served. He also sentenced him to 180 days for each of the remaining charges with all days suspended.
His sentence also includes three years of community control, during which time he must undergo substance abuse, mental health and anger management assessments, and complete 150 hours of community service.
He was fined $1,000 for each charge, with $250 suspended for each, for a total of $1,000 payable in the next three years. He is to have no contact with his children unless during visitation and adhere to the civil protection order.
Forgiveness is an important aspect of this, Reger said.
“I can’t order that,” he said.