A Walbridge man has been sentenced to community control after pleading guilty to the amended charge of attempted felonious assault.
Michael G. Fountain Jr., 38, appeared Tuesday in the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Alan Mayberry.
He was indicted in March for felonious assault, a second-degree felony; disrupting public service, a fourth-degree felony; and unlawful restraint, a third-degree misdemeanor.
He pleaded guilty to the amended charge, a third-degree felony, with the other two charges dismissed Tuesday.
Defense attorney Hamilton Noll said it was not his intent to belittle the charges, which were very serious.
However, “I do not view the facts of this case as being more egregious than other factual circumstances in a felonious assault charge,” he said, and asked for a sentence of community control.
According to police reports, Fountain punched a woman with a closed fist several times causing a bloody lip and chipped bottom tooth. He also held her down, pulled her hair and grabbed her wrists to stop her from leaving the residence.
The incident occurred on Moline-Martin Road in Walbridge on Feb. 15.
Lake Township police received a 911 call for a possible domestic violence. Upon their arrival, they met with the victim.
The victim said she said something to Fountain about text messages to his ex-girlfriend.
When she had attempted to call 911, Fountain grabbed it and when she tried to leave the apartment, he grabbed her by the hair and held her down.
He had left the residence prior to the arrival of police.
Noll said his client works seven days a week, has a good job, and was testing Wednesday to advance toward becoming a boilermaker.
Assistant Prosecuting Attorney James Hoppenjans said it was a serious incident and a serious assault on the victim, who declined to make a statement in court.
He also recommended community control and that the addition of intensive supervised probation would be appropriate.
“I want to apologize to (the victim),” Fountain said. “I’m going to do better, for sure. I don’t want to portray myself like this to my daughters.
“I’m just really sorry.”
Mayberry asked if his proclivity toward violence is due to alcohol intake.
“Sometimes alcohol is involved,” Fountain said.
Mayberry also noted multiple assault and disorderly conduct charges on Fountain’s record, as well as resisting arrest, menacing and violating a temporary protection order. There also is an active warrant out of Idaho for drug charges, he said.
This assault charge came after he violated a temporary protection order, Mayberry said.
“It’s time to start acting like a grownup,” he said.
“I couldn’t agree more,” Fountain said.
The defendant also owes $27,000 in unpaid child support.
Fountain said he has been paying double the last six months now that he is working.
“I’m trying my best to get that caught up. I don’t want to be behind in that,” he said.
Mayberry sentenced him to three years community control with the condition he be on intensive supervised probation.
He also must complete 200 hours of community control and undergo chemical dependency, mental health counseling and anger management.
“I hope that that opportunity is a bonding situation for you and your kids,” Mayberry said about the chance to earn community control hours by reading with his two children.
Mayberry served 36 months in prison.
“So the next time you’re tempted to smack around a woman or do something else stupid, you understand that you may be separated from your children if you do that,” he said.
Mayberry declined to impose a fine, stating he wanted that money to go toward child support.