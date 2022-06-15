A Walbridge man has pleaded guilty to soliciting an undercover police officer.
Brandon Boone, 30, appeared Monday in the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Molly Mack.
He had been indicted in May for importuning, a fifth-degree felony; disseminating matter harmful to juveniles, a fifth-degree felony; and attempted illegal use of minor or impaired person in nudity-oriented material or performance, a third-degree felony.
Wood County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Brian Boos said the state amended the illegal use of a minor charge to a fifth-degree felony and will dismiss the disseminating charge at sentencing.
In lieu of the recitation of the facts, the defense will stipulate there is a factual basis for a finding of guilty, Boos said.
Defense attorney Skip Potter entered pleas of guilty on behalf of his client.
According to court documents, Boone solicited sex from a law enforcement officer posing as a 15-year-old female on the Whisper app several times between April 1, 2021, and March 2, 2022. He continued to talk about meeting for oral sex but would not do so until he saw a nude picture of her. The conversation moved to Snapchat. He was identified after a Snapchat search warrant was conducted.
Mack said she could impose a sentence of up to 12 months on each charge and have them run consecutively.
Boone will have to register as a Tier I sex offender, meaning he will have to register annually for 15 years.
Sentencing was set for Aug. 8.