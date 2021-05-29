A Walbridge man who was indicted with six other individuals for participating in a theft ring has accepted a plea deal that includes he testify against his co-defendants.
Larry F. Keel, 46, appeared Tuesday in the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Matt Reger.
He had been indicted in December for money laundering, a third-degree felony, and engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a first-degree felony.
He pleaded guilty to the amended charges of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a second-degree felony, and receiving stolen property, a fifth-degree felony.
Reger said that the second-degree felony has a maximum of eight years in prison and a maximum fine of $15,000.
The charge falls under Reagan Tokes Act, which allows the judge to add another four years – or half the maximum term – to the sentence.
The fifth-degree felony charge has a possible 12-month prison term.
Reger said the total time spent in prison could be 13 years.
The state recommended community control on the understanding Keel would testify against his six co-defendants.
Wood County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Jim Hoppenjans listed all of the incidents Keel and his co-defendants are accused of, starting April 1, 2019 until a search warrant was executed July 10, 2019.
Court papers indicate the enterprise consisted of seven people who stole items from 16 stores including Lowe’s, Walmart, Marshall’s, Home Depot, Kohl’s and others in Michigan and Ohio. Merchandise valued at more than $1,000 was taken during each theft.
Members of Lowe’s asset protection started looking on Facebook and noticed items similar to the ones that were stolen were for sale, Hoppenjans said.
Perrysburg Township police then reportedly arranged a controlled buy of a chainsaw on July 9 and executed a search warrant at the Tracy Road home of one of the defendants on July 10.
They determined the stolen items were transferred to this home. Keel would then place them for sale at half price on Facebook, “operating as the fence for these thefts,” Hoppenjans said.
Defense attorney Abbey Flynn withdrew her motion to suppress evidence for what she argued was an illegal warrant that uncovered the items taken in the multi-state theft spree.
Sentencing was set for Aug. 10.
His co-defendants:
Angelica Faith Billings, 28, of Toledo but currently in jail, was indicted for engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a first-degree felony, and money laundering, a third-degree felony.
She pleaded guilty in March to the amended charge of complicity to theft, a first-degree misdemeanor. The money laundering charge was dismissed. She was sentenced to 180 days in jail with credit given for 120 days already served.
David Lee Skrepenski, 44, of Toledo and also in jail, was indicted for money laundering, a third-degree felony; three counts of vandalism, all fifth-degree felonies; three counts of theft, all fifth-degree felonies; six counts of receiving stolen property, all fifth-degree felonies; two counts of possessing criminal tools, both fifth-degree felonies; and one count engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a first-degree felony.
In April, he pleaded guilty to engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a second-degree felony, and six counts receiving stolen property, all fifth-degree felonies. The remaining charges were dismissed.
The state recommended a four-year prison term and wouldn’t oppose judicial release in February. Sentencing is set for June 28.
Charles Robert Dickson Jr., 44, Toledo, was indicted for money laundering, a third-degree felony; three counts of vandalism, all fifth-degree felonies; three counts of theft, all fifth-degree felonies; six counts of receiving stolen property, all fifth-degree felonies; two counts of possessing criminal tools, both fifth-degree felonies; and one count engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a first-degree felony.
A final pretrial has been scheduled for Aug. 17 with a five-day jury trial scheduled to start Sept. 20.
Richard Nye, 44, of Oregon and currently in the Lake Erie Correctional Institution in Conneaut, was indicted for money laundering, a third-degree felony; two counts receiving stolen property, one a first-degree felony and one a fourth-degree felony; two counts possessing criminal tools, one a first-degree misdemeanor and one a fifth-degree felony; and engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a first-degree felony.
He pleaded guilty in December to engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a second-degree felony; receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony; and possessing criminal tools, a fifth-degree felony.
Nye was sentenced to up to four and a half years in prison. He forfeited the $4,000 found during the search warrant to the Perrysburg Township Police Department.
Charles E. Keel, 43, Toledo, was indicted for money laundering, a third-degree felony; and engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a first-degree felony.
A final pretrial has been scheduled for Aug. 17 with a five-day jury trial scheduled to start Sept. 20.
Daniel James Burgard, 26, of Toledo but currently in jail, was indicted for money laundering, a third-degree felony, and engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a first-degree felony.
In March, he pleaded guilty to theft, a first-degree misdemeanor; and resisting arrest, a second-degree misdemeanor. He was sentenced to 270 days in jail with credit given for 167 days served.