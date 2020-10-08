A Walbridge man has pleaded guilty to the amended charge of attempted felonious assault.
Michael G. Fountain Jr., 38, was indicted in March for felonious assault, a second-degree felony; disrupting public service, a fourth-degree felony; and unlawful restraint, a third-degree misdemeanor.
He appeared Tuesday in front of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Alan Mayberry.
Fountain pleaded guilty to attempted felonious assault, a third-degree felony. In return, the remaining two charges will be dismissed at sentencing.
According to police reports, Fountain is accused of punching the victim, a woman, with a closed fist several times causing a bloody lip and chipped bottom tooth. He also held her down, pulled her hair and grabbed her wrists to stop her from leaving the residence.
The incident occurred on Moline-Martin Road in Walbridge on Feb. 15.
Wood County Assistant Prosecutor Jim Hoppenjans recommended community control sanctions. He said he discussed the matter with the victim and that was her request as well.
Mayberry said the third-degree felony could warrant a jail sentence of 9-36 months and mandatory three years post release control. The second-degree felony could be two to 12 years in prison, he said.
According to Hoppenjans, Lake Township police received a 911 call for a possible domestic violence. Upon their arrival, they met with the victim, who explained her injuries were caused by Fountain, who had left the residence.
The victim said she said something to Fountain about text messages to his ex-girlfriend.
“At that point, the defendant struck her in the mouth, busting her lip open. He continued to punch her in the face and all over her head, causing another laceration to her upper lip and chipping a tooth,” Hoppenjans said.
When she attempted to call 911, Fountain grabbed it, Hoppenjans said. When she tried to leave the apartment, he grabbed her by the hair and held her down.
Sentencing is set for Dec. 1.