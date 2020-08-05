A Walbridge man arrested in May after barricading himself in his home has been indicted.
Terron Hereford, 37, was indicted July 22 for inducing panic, endangering children and domestic violence, which are all first-degree misdemeanors, and obstructing official business, a fifth-degree felony.
On May 27, he allegedly grabbed a family member by the throat and pushed her up against a wall. Lake Township received a call from a woman who said Hereford had assaulted on of the children in the home.
According to police, the woman was allowed to leave, but Hereford was holding five children in the home. Officers were able to enter the home, arrest Hereford and remove the children.
According to the indictment, Hereford did not open a line of communication to law enforcement which caused them to force entry into the home to remove Hereford. He induced panic by having Lake Township police call other agencies to assist, not allowing the children to leave the home, and having law enforcement force their way into the home.
Linsey Bechstein, 40, Bowling Green, was indicted for theft from a person in a protected class, a third-degree felony, and forgery, a fifth-degree felony.
From Jan. 1, 2018 to Jan. 1, 2020, she is accused of taking gift cards and money from residents of a Bowling Green nursing home. The value exceeds $7,500 or more. She also allegedly forged a resident’s initials on a receipt.
A Wood County grand jury indicted 24 additional people.
• Sebastion Lee Hernandez, 31, Leipsic, for assault, a fourth-degree felony, and resisting arrest, second-degree misdemeanor.
On June 19, while being placed under arrest for an active warrant, Hernandez allegedly pushed two officers and attempted to flee. He was taken to the ground and allegedly resisted arrest by pulling away from multiple officers and failing to comply with orders.
• Brenda L. Bibbs, 57, Fostoria, for theft, a fifth-degree felony. On Oct. 8, she is accused of stealing another’s debit card.
• Co-defendants Edward J. Wojciechowski, 51, and Tiffany Marie Dodge, 36, both of Bowling Green. Wojciechowski was indicted for two counts of possession of a fentanyl-related compound, both fifth-degree felonies, and two counts of illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia, both fourth-degree misdemeanors. Dodge was indicted for two counts of possession of a fentanyl-related compound and one count of illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.
On Sept. 8, the duo did knowingly obtain, possess or use a controlled substance that contained a fentanyl-related compound and did knowingly use or possess drug paraphernalia.
• Co-defendants Nathaniel Craft Jr., 35, and Nakia Shanai Winfrey, 39, both from Cincinnati, each for money laundering, a third-degree felony, and three counts possessing criminal tools, all fifth-degree felonies. The charges carry a specification of forfeiture of $23,120 and six cell phones
On May 12, they allegedly conducted or attempted to conduct a transaction using proceeds of corrupt activity. The duo was found with $23,120 with the purpose to use it criminally.
• Co-defendants Anthony L. Armstrong, 32, Toledo, and Christopher E. Baker, 30, Fostoria.
Armstrong is indicted for trafficking in cocaine, a fourth-degree felony. On Feb. 6, 2019, he is accused of knowingly selling or offering to sell a compound containing cocaine in the amount of less than five grams. The offense was committed in the vicinity of a juvenile.
Baker was indicted for permitting drug abuse, a fifth-degree felony. On Feb. 6, 2019, he was in control of real estate and permitted it to be used for the trafficking in cocaine by another person.
• Co-defendants China Toi-Briyonca Fuller, 29, Detroit; Martez Raymon Haliburton, 30, Detroit; and Danzel Johnson, 29, Warren, Michigan, each for money laundering, a third-degree felony, and two counts possessing criminal tools, both fifth-degree felonies.
On April 20, the trio had in their possession $36,392 which they attempted to use in a transaction. The funds were reportedly derived from the commission of a felony. The charges carry the specification of forfeiture of the cash.
• Melissa Lewis, 52, South Charleston, for deception to obtain a dangerous drug, a fourth-degree felony. On Aug. 30, she is accused of procuring a prescription through deception. The drug was a Schedule I or Schedule II with the exception of marijuana.
• John Thomas Falk II, 20, Bowling Green, for trafficking in marijuana, a fourth-degree felony, and possession of marijuana, a fifth-degree felony.
On May 27, police executed a search warrant of Falk’s apartment. Among the items found were several large vacuum sealed bags and zip lock bags with marijuana residue. Multiple scales and containers with marijuana residue also were reportedly found as was a ledger containing names and amounts of drugs that had been sold.
• Michael Paul Gresky, 54, Toledo, for theft, a fifth-degree felony. He is accused of taking, on April 20, a trailer from a Rossford business without consent. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.
• Darrell Dewayne Laws Jr., 30, Toledo, for theft from a person in a protected class, a fifth-degree felony.
On May 22, he is accused of entering a homeowner’s association in Perrysburg and taking a weed trimmer and leaf blower with a total value of $888. Laws, a former employee, was reportedly seen on video forcing entry into the structure.
• Shetoya Enoch Brown, 34, Toledo, for unauthorized use of a vehicle, a fifth-degree felony, and violation of speed limits, a minor misdemeanor. During a traffic stop for speed on June 4, officers were advised the Mitsubishi Outlander that Brown was driving was reported stolen through Sylvania Township. The vehicle was rented but not returned.
• Dwight Ervin Taylor, 26, Ypsilanti, Michigan, for carrying a concealed weapon, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, both fourth-degree felonies, and aggravated possession of drugs, a second-degree felony.
On June 4, Taylor was stopped on Interstate 280 in Lake Township for following too close. After smelling marijuana, a probable cause search was conducted. Officers found marijuana along with a Taurus G2C 9 mm pistol with one round in the chamber and 11 rounds in the magazine. In Taylor’s underwear bag, officers found a bag containing 186 ecstasy pills. He was found to have a felony warrant for armed robbery. He is jail with a cash bond of $15,000 with no 10%.
• Daryl L. McCall Jr., 33, Toledo, for theft, a fifth-degree felony. He is accused of taking two sweepers from Meijer in Rossford on two separate days in April and exiting through the back door. The four sweepers had a value of $1,199.
• Hope Autumn Cairl, 19, Toledo, for theft, a fifth-degree felony, telecommunications fraud and counterfeiting, both fourth-degree felonies. She is accused of accepting a check for $200 on Oct. 12 and depositing it for $2,000 on Feb. 14. She said she gave her four-digit e-deposit code to a male she said she only knew by his first name who replaced the original check.
• Elyce Louise Jordan, 30, Findlay, for tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony, and obstructing justice, a fifth-degree felony. On May 26, she allegedly attempted to conceal or destroy suspected drug paraphernalia following a possible overdose. She later said she threw the paraphernalia into the garbage can in an attempt to save the overdose victim from any legal repercussions.
• Alec R. Casaubon, 29, Perrysburg, for tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony. He is accused on May 5 of knowing that an official investigation was proceeding or in progress and was about to alter, destroy or conceal a document or record with the purpose of impairing the investigation.
• David Revilla, 21, Northwood, for sexual battery, a third-degree felony. He allegedly engaged in sexual conduct with a female while knowing her ability to consent was substantially impaired by being intoxicated.
• Devon Jeffrey Schroeder, 19, Perrysburg, for assault, a first-degree misdemeanor; criminal damaging or endangering, a second-degree misdemeanor; burglary, a second-degree felony; and criminal trespass, a fourth-degree misdemeanor.
During a 911 call, a resident in the 100 block of Birchcrest Drive, Perrysburg, indicated someone was destroying property inside the house. Witnesses inside the home said he had shown up intoxicated after 4 a.m. No one had let him in, but one woman had been woken up and told him to leave the house. At 7:45 a.m. they found him asleep on the couch and again told him to leave. He admitted to forcefully removing a flat screen TV off the wall and throwing it onto the floor. He then allegedly attacked one of the women. They were able to pull him off an get him out the front door. He then began pounding and kicking the door to gain entry. He left on foot and was later located and taken into custody.
• Dustin Westlee Hayman, 43, of Carey but currently in jail, for felonious assault, a second-degree felony.
On May 16, Bowling Green dispatch was advised of a female who was struck by a male in the 14000 block of Cuckle Creek Road. Upon arrival, police learned Hayman had reportedly struck the woman with a closed fist six or seven times on the left side of her head and face. Her shirt was blood soaked and there was blood around her vehicle and on the driveway. The man, identified as Hayman, had left the scene. The victim later sought treatment at Blanchard Valley Hospital.
A bill of information was filed against Trey Radford, 21, Toledo, for attempted tampering with evidence, a fourth-degree felony. The bill of information means he has waived the indictment process.