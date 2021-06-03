A Walbridge man accused of stabbing a teen has been indicted.
Aidan Lighty, 19, was indicted by a Wood County grand jury on Wednesday on two counts felonious assault, both second-degree felonies, and possession of LSD, a fifth-degree felony.
He is accused of knowingly causing serious harm to a 16-year-old and using a deadly weapon while doing so. He also reportedly was found to have LSD in his possession.
Walbridge police responded to the 300 block of Clayton Street early Monday morning after a man called 911 asking for help.
Officers arrived and were approached by Lighty, who was bleeding from the neck. He was transported to a local hospital.
At the same time, a 16-year-old male was found lying in the driveway of that address, which is listed as Lighty’ s home. He also had stab wounds and was transported to the hospital.
A knife was found at an area residence during a search.
Lighty was arrested Tuesday and remains in jail on a $100,000 bond, with 100% required.