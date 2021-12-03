A Walbridge man violated conditions of community control after being charged with menacing and extortion.
Joseph DiMasso, 37, appeared Tuesday in the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Matt Reger.
DiMasso was indicted in February 2020 on seven counts misdemeanor domestic violence, one count felony domestic violence, three counts felony assault, three counts misdemeanor endangering children and one felony count of disrupting public service.
He pleaded guilty in September 2020 to four of the misdemeanor domestic violence charges and was sentence to three years of community control, during which time he was ordered to undergo substance abuse, mental health and anger management assessments, and complete 150 hours of community service.
The remaining charges were dismissed.
DiMasso was to have no contact with his children unless during visitation and adhere to the civil protection order.
The four incidents he is pleading guilty to occurred in 2018 and during which he caused physical harm to a household member by hitting her, striking her and strangling her.
There were three children under the age of 6 in the house, according to the indictment.
DiMasso violated conditions of community control when he was indicted in November for menacing by stalking, a fourth-degree felony, and extortion, a third-degree felony.
From Oct.1-31, DiMasso is accused of engaging in a pattern of conduct that caused the alleged victim to believe he would cause her physical pain or mental distress. During that time, he also is accused of threatening to expose this person to hatred, contempt or ridicule or damage her reputation.
According to court papers, DiMasso has a history of violence toward the alleged victim.
He was arraigned on these new charges Tuesday.
Defense attorney Scott Coon entered pleas of not guilty on each count.
A pretrial for the community control violation and the new charges was scheduled for Jan. 4.
Coon said his client is working in California and asked for an own recognizance bond with conditions DiMasso be allowed to travel for occupational purposes.
Wood County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Christopher Anderson asked that DiMasso sign a waiver of extradition, provide his temporary California address, and have no contact with the children, who may be witnesses in this new case.
Coon said his client’s divorce is pending and domestic relations court has just issued a no-contact order.
“I believe the matters regarding the children should be left up to domestic relations court,” Coon said.
He said the alleged victim may have made up the charges to allow her to move back to England with the children.
Anderson again said he does not want DiMasso to have contact with the children as they may be witnesses to these new alleged offenses.
Reger ordered DiMasso to have no contact with the alleged victim or the children, but he will reconsider that depending on domestic court action.
Coon asked that his client be allowed visitation as long as he is supervised by a third party.
That will depend on domestic relations court, Reger said.
“If they approve it, I approve it,” he said.