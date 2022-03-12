A Walbridge man accused of assaulting a police offer has rejected a plea deal.
Jason Wagoner, 44, appeared Friday in the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Joel Kuhlman.
Wagoner was indicted in October for assault, a fourth-degree felony, and obstructing official business, a fifth-degree felony, after he allegedly resisted arrest and struck out at officers in September.
Wood County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Dexter Phillips said an offer had been made to the defendant and a counteroffer had been received.
Phillips said the state offered Wagoner a deal to plead guilty to the assault charge and in return the state will dismiss the second charge.
The counteroffer was the defendant would plead guilty to a misdemeanor charge of resisting arrest.
The state is discussing that offer with the officers involved, Phillips said.
Defense attorney Justin Daler agreed with Phillips’ assessment of the case.
“We’re rejecting the felony of the fourth degree and have recountered with misdemeanors,” Daler said.
Kuhlman verified a jury trial is set to start April 19 and told both attorneys they have until April 8 to reach a deal.
Walbridge police were dispatched to the Tap Room on North Main Street at 3:48 a.m. on Sept. 26. They met with Wagoner, who was highly intoxicated. He said he needed to detox and if he went home, he would shoot himself.
According to court documents, Wagoner was unhappy when he was told he would be transported to Mercy-St. Charles Hospital, Oregon, for evaluation, and became uncooperative and belligerent. When officers moved to arrest him, he resisted, according to reports.
While the officer had Wagoner on the ground in handcuffs, he allegedly brought his left leg up and his knee struck the officer. He allegedly attempted to strike the officer several more times until the officer was able to gain control of his legs.
He allegedly refused to get into the patrol vehicle and, according to the police report, threatened to bash the officer’s skull in before he was finally secured.