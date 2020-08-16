WALBRIDGE — The village has lost out on an $81,000 grant that would have replaced a parking lot adjacent to the library and a business.
At the Aug. 5 council meeting, Mayor Ed Kolanko said that the grant, which was approved at the county level, did not meet state Americans with Disabilities requirements. This was a Community Development Block Grant and the village share would have been $9,100. The paving would be between the library, 108 N. Main St., and Bubbles & Bones.
“It really didn’t fit the state requirements, so the state rejected it and we had to withdraw,” Kolanko said. “We will keep trying to find some different means of getting that done.”
The (United States Department of Housing and Urban Development) makes it very clear that ADA projects must only benefit severely disabled adults and there is a lot of scrutiny, Mary Oakley, with the Ohio Development Services Agency’s Community Services Division, said in an email. Projects that benefit severely disabled adults and also make conditions better for the general population are not eligible.
“The bottom line is (the Office of Community Development) has determined this project not to meet a CDBG national objective,” she said.
In other business, Kolanko said that requests for proposals for the village trash contract are being prepared for council’s review.
The contract with Republic Services Inc. ended this month, but Kolanko said that they are continuing service under the old contract.
He expects Republic and Waste Management Inc. to submit contract proposals.
Council also approved an outdoor service area for Three Cheers, a bar in town.
The Ohio Division of Liquor Control is giving the business a permit to expand premises, Kolanko said.
“I think it’s really just us supporting local businesses,” he said.
Also at the meeting, council:
• Heard a proposal from Kolanko to update all the locks in the municipal building to a key fob. The age of the locks is causing problems and they don’t always work properly, Kolanko said. They will also record who was in the building and who used a fob. The fobs can also be deactivated if they’re not used or lost. It will also be a help for use at the senior center, which is located in the back of the municipal building. Money from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act could be used.
• Hired Rosanna Chambers at $15 an hour to help with mayor’s court. The current village clerk is out with an extended illness.
• Heard the process for hiring a village administrator is continuing. Kolanko said that he has a candidate for the part-time job.
• Heard income tax collections are down $23,000 from this time last year.
• Heard a pipe collapsed under Blair Drive, causing flooding during heavy rains. It was fixed by village employees.
• Heard discussions are continuing on what to do with the tennis courts. They could be refurbished for pickle ball, hockey, basketball or splash pad use. “I think we need to really have a pretty good conversation about that and what we want to see next year incorporated in the budget,” Kolanko said. There were also discussions about improving the bleachers and shelterhouse.
• Excused Councilwoman Karen Baron, who was absent.