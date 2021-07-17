WALBRIDGE — Village council formally approved the sale of the K-9 to a police officer who is leaving the department.
Echo was sold to Officer Terry Glosser for $1 at the July 7 council meeting.
“I hate to see them both go,” said Councilman Joe Weissenberger.
The sale was initially discussed in May, when Mayor Ed Kolanko said that Glosser was resigning and moving out of the area. He has been Echo’s handler since 2018. Glosser had a clause in his contract that allows him to purchase the K-9.
In other business, council approved the use of Loop Park Sept. 22-27 for Rally by the Rails.
Organizer Tonya Foley said Walbridge-Fest will hire off-duty officers for security and will pay for golf carts for them to use.
Councilwoman Ladenna Johnston said that she is getting quotes on a new gazebo for Veterans Park.
The lowest, with installation, which is required to get the warranty, is $50,000, but the gazebo is bigger than what the village currently has.
“It’s a little bit higher than what I anticipated,” Johnston said, adding that the price would be half if Walbridge employees install it.
Village Administrator Mike Adkins said he is looking at repairing the roof of the current gazebo.
“There may be some ways of fixing it especially if we have a price like that,” Adkins said.
Councilwoman Sue Hart-Douglas asked if the new gazebo could be ground level so it is accessible for wheelchairs and strollers.
Williams said that is in the estimate, along with four entrances and vinyl siding, which will be low maintenance.
Also at the meeting, council:
• Had the third and final reading on a five-year agreement with Republic Services Inc., for trash and recycling pickup.
A village resident will pay $40.16 every three months. There is no change in price for the first year. In years two-five, there is a 4% increase each year.
“I think it’s a fair price, no one likes to pay for trash pickup,” Kolanko said.
The new contract keeps recycling for the village. Kolanko said that some area communities, including Northwood, are no long providing recycling.
• Approved a $2,325 tax assessment to a home in the 300 block of Meadowlane for mowing, which was done by the village.
Kolanko said this is not cheap for the resident and it is a last resort for the administration.
He added that they have tried to contact the resident several times.
• Heard from an Elmwood Road resident, who is concerned about speeding. Kolanko said there will be increased patrols.
• Accepted two pieces from local artist David Overholt.
• Excused Councilwoman Vicki Canales-Pratt, who was absent.