WALBRIDGE — The village will use $335,000 in federal American Rescue Plan funds for infrastructure needs.
This could include work on curbs, sidewalks, roads and storm sewers, said Mayor Ed Kolanko.
Walbridge received $167,000 in ARP funds in 2021 and is expected to get the same amount in 2022, he said.
A good use of the money will be to seek bigger grants.
Kolanko cited the upcoming $450,000 Main Street project, which will be mostly paid for through grants. The repaving work will go out to bid in April and is expected to start early this summer.
At Wednesday’s meeting, council heard the second reading on an ordinance to create additional line items in the budget to allow for the ARP funds to be spent.
Kolanko said that new information came out recently, expanding usage of ARP monies, “making it much more liberal on what we can use it for.”
“I think it pretty much opens it up to do what you want to do with it,” said Solicitor Brian Ballenger.
Council met online Wednesday, as the winter storm was starting. Action on items, or voting, may not be taken during remote meetings, Kolanko said.
Councilman Ron Liwo asked when key fobs to enter the municipal building will be given to members.
Kolanko said that he and Police Chief Kenneth Campbell are developing policy.
“There’s a lot of sensitive information in this building,” Kolanko said of the administration building, which houses the municipal office, police, mayor’s court and senior center.
Councilwoman Vicky Canales-Pratt asked if a fob is used, will there be a record of who used it.
Kolanko said each fob is coded specifically for the person. He added that security cameras are also installed throughout the building.
He also said that there’s no desire to keep council members out during business hours, they just want to be careful.
Kolanko was also asked to code the main door so it will stay open during council’s committee of the whole meeting, which is held the second Tuesday of the month.
“We’ll do better communication here so the doors are open. This is a solvable problem,” Kolanko said.
Also at the meeting, council:
• Heard Ballenger say that the official sale of the Kings Men building to the village has been delayed due to a death in the sellers’ family. Council in July authorized the mayor to buy the building for $36,000. After the building is razed,it is hoped the site will be developed.
• Heard from Kolanko that the village should start advertising now for lifeguards for the summer pool season. There was a shortage of workers last year, and he said nearby municipalities are already advertising.
“We probably need to get ahead of the game,” Kolanko said.