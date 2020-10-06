WALBRIDGE — After being without one for nine months, a village administrator is back on the job in the village.
At the Sept. 23 meeting, council hired Mike Adkins for the part-time position. He will be paid $1,200 per month.
“I do believe Mike is going to be a wonderful asset to our community,” said Mayor Ed Kolanko at the Sept. 23 council meeting. “He’s got a lot of knowledge, a lot of history.”
Adkins is a former firefighter with the Lake Township Fire Department. He is a longshoreman for CSX and also has a lot of experience in plumbing, electrical, concrete and engineering. He has also ran his own business.
Adkins said that he always had in interest in this job, but the time is right now that his children are older and he has some extra time.
“I’ve had the interest in the past, I didn’t want to take away from that time,” he said.
He’s had a view of village government for years, since his father, Cecil, was a former councilman.
He and his wife, Susan, who works for Lake Local Schools, have three sons.
The position has been shrouded in controversy since December when Jim Bishop resigned after the Ohio Supreme Court decided to uphold his suspension from the Toledo Bar Association.
Bishop, who had previously been a magistrate for Walbridge Mayor’s Court, was hired as administrator in spring 2016.
The position became open when Kenneth Frost, who was also the police chief, resigned as part-time administrator. Having Frost fill both jobs had been under fire for years by Cecil Adkins, when he was on council.
After repeated questioning from Cecil Adkins, Kolanko in 2013 asked for a legal opinion from then-Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine. In an opinion dated Oct. 22, 2013, DeWine said a person may serve simultaneously as administrator and chief of police for Walbridge.
In April, it was reported that two councilmen, Larry Boday and Joe Weissenberger, applied to be the village administrator, which was unethical, according to Kolanko.