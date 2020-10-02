WALBRIDGE — The village is putting its CARES money into the community.
At the Sept. 23 meeting, council approved the mayor’s recommendation to award local, small businesses up to $1,000 in grants to assist with coronavirus expenditures.
Mayor Ed Kolanko said that Walbridge has received $113,225 in Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act funding. The is is about $40,000 more than the $75,000 the village had expected to receive.
“One of the areas that you can use this money is to help out local businesses who have been affected by coronavirus,” he said to council. “What I would like to do, with your permission, is take about 20% of those funds and allocate those in grant format to local businesses here in Walbridge.”
A “very brief” application must be completed.
“They don’t have to provide us receipts,” Kolanko said.
It could be used to help out with the cost of Plexiglas at the Skillet diner or extra cleaning at Pat and Mike’s, a barbershop.
Kolanko estimated that 20 businesses in the village, at $1,000 apiece, would apply.
“I think it would mean a lot for us to give back where we can to our local businesses,” he said.
The funds would go to businesses that employ 25 or fewer people.
Solicitor Brian Ballenger said CARES money has to be encumbered by Nov. 1 and spent by Dec. 31.
Council unanimously approved the resolution.