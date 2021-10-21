WALBRIDGE — Rally by the Rails was rained out and the Spooktacular has been scared off, but Santa Claus is coming to town.
At Wednesday’s meeting, council decided to table a plan for a modified Spooktacular festival by Walbridge-Fest.
Organizer Tonya Foley said Walbridge-Fest would like to hold a small event on Oct. 31 from 1-5 p.m., with crafts, a bounce house, face painting and a food truck. It would be a “small, scaled-down Spooktacular.”
Walbridge-Fest’s Rally by the Rails Festival had been set for Sept. 24-25, but was canceled due to heavy rain and flooding.
The Spooktacular has been an annual event in the village with costume contests and children’s activities.
Foley had proposals to have the event at either Loop Park or Veterans Park. Mayor Ed Kolanko said that the VFW has already reserved Veterans Park to pass out candy during village trick or treat, set for Oct. 31 from 3-5 p.m.
He said that more planning is needed for an event like this.
“It’s 11 days out, it seems now like it’s being rushed. It’s not the right time,” Kolanko said. “I know you’re passionate about it, you’re trying. I get that. I want to help. I just feel like at this point, we’re kind of out of time.”
Councilwoman Vicky Canales-Pratt praised Foley for her efforts, citing kickball leagues and the Easter egg hunt.
But she said some of the information put out by Walbridge-Fest has been “less than accurate.
“I just think with the communication … if you took a step back and planned everything accordingly. I know when we were on Walbridge-Fest, it took almost a year to plan the whole thing,” Canales-Pratt said.
She suggested planning an Easter event.
“We need to have — Santa better be coming,” Kolanko said. “In my opinion, that’s what we should focus on.”
Kolanko said that Walbridge-Fest is its own entity, but the village office and officials field a lot of calls about town events.
“The impression is that we are organizing, conducting, having it and we don’t have answers. It makes me a little frustrated,” he said. “We all need to work on better communication.”
“I don’t want to discourage it,” Canales-Pratt said. “You’ve done really well.”
Foley said that Dec. 5 is being floated as the Santa date.