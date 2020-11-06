WALBRIDGE — Village leaders have used their federal CARES money to buy equipment and give businesses grants. Now they’re extending it to put turkeys on the Thanksgiving tables of residents.
At Wednesday’s meeting, council approved Mayor Ed Kolanko’s recommendation to purchase 50 $50 gift cards from grocery stores that will be awarded on a first-come, first-served basis to residents before the holiday.
“There’s a provision there that allows us to help residents who may be affected by COVID issues, lost their jobs,” he said. “We do have the ability to do so.
“We want people to have a nice Thanksgiving and it’s a way to help.”
Walbridge has received a total of $226,000 in three rounds of Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act funding.
Residents will have to provide some proof that they’ve been affected by COVID-19, such as a layoff notice or disconnection of utility, to get a gift card.
Solicitor Brian Ballenger said the paper record would not be kept by the village. But, if there was an audit, that document could be traced and provided again he said.
The fiscal officer will handle the gift cards.
“What if more people come forward,” asked Councilwoman LaDenna Williams
“We can’t just put an unlimited dollar amount for that,” Kolanko said. “We’ve got to cap it somewhere.”
If the program is successful, council plans to do another round of gift cards before Christmas.
“If we get a decent response, I’ll ask for your support at the first meeting in December,” Kolanko said.
Council earlier approved giving small businesses in the village up to $1,000 in grants to assist with coronavirus expenditures.
On Wednesday, Kolanko said that 22 businesses had filled out applications.
In other business, council continued to spend the CARES money on items for the village:
• $2,595 for Carpet Source Plus Inc. to install vinyl plank in the kitchen area of the administration building. The vinyl is easier to clean than carpet.
• $4,530 for Carpet Source to install vinyl plank in the police department.
• $29,524 to replace the cooling/heating units in the Narthex and senior center areas. It includes plasma air ionization to reduce the spread of airborne viruses.
• $49,985 to Rudolph Libbe Inc. to erect a vestibule wall at the main entrance to the administration building.
Council is also discussing purchasing “no soliciting” stickers for residents, at 55 cents apiece. There have been reports of solicitors not wearing masks around town, Kolanko said.
When there is a sticker on the house and solicitor approaches anyway, that could become a trespassing situation that a police officer could address, Kolanko said.
He added that the idea came from Oregon, Ohio.
Also at the meeting, council members said that early trick-or-treating hours on Halloween were a hit. They said, though, it is too soon to talk about doing this again in 2021.