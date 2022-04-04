WALBRIDGE — A village councilwoman said the mayor has gone too far in making renovation decisions for the concessions stand at the ball park.
At a March meeting, Councilwoman LaDena Williams asked Mayor Ed Kolanko to walk her through the process of how the area is getting a complete renovation, without any input from council.
“It’s not a complete renovation by any stretch of the imagination,” Kolanko said.
“It’s got new floors, it’s getting new paint, it’s getting new counter-tops … it’s getting electrical done,” Williams said. “Literally everything in the place is getting touched.”
Kolanko said he took his cue to do the renovations after council was approached at its February committee of the whole meting about the issue. He said he received positive feedback and started the process.
Village Administrator Mike Atkins said a volunteer is painting the cabinets and some Walbridge maintenance workers are doing other painting.
Kolanko added that he has spending authority up to $5,000.
“I didn’t even have to ask you guys about the floor, I could have went ahead and did it,” he said. “But I chose to incorporate you guys.
“The majority of you said move ahead, so I did.”
Councilwoman Vicky Canales-Pratt said the renovations have been good, they just want to know what’s going on.
“I agree, it needs to be done 100%,” Williams added. “I’m confused, how did it go from the start of a conversation at a committee meeting to three weeks later a non-profit is making all the decisions.”
Kolanko said that either he or Atkins is making the decisions.
It needed to be moved on because there is a mice problem out there also, he said.
“I think action absolutely needs to be taken, but why weren’t we able to discuss this,” Williams said. “The communication is not there with us.”
Kolanko said he has been communicating via emails.
Williams said she is also disappointed in the lack of maintenance over the years that led to the decrepit condition of the concession stand.
“So much maintenance in this village has been deferred and kicked down the road,” she said. “From the outside looking in, it definitely looks like there is a non-profit organization planning a renovation with village funds.”
Councilman Larry Boday said that the concerns were just recently brought to council.
“Now we see they have to be addressed. They have to be addressed now, they can’t wait until we have three meetings. It would be ball season and nothing would be done,” Boday said.
“Just because she said ‘I picked this, I picked that’ doesn’t make it factual,” he added, referencing the volunteer making renovation choices.
Canales-Pratt asked the administration to provide a monthly report about projects.
“All we want to do is be informed,” she said.