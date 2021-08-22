WALBRIDGE — A village councilman has changed his mind about running for re-election after only two people signed on to run for four seats in November.
Initially, two village councilmen decided to bow out of office. However, Larry Boday said he decided to run as a write-in candidate on the Nov. 2 ballot.
After word got out that he was not on the Nov. 2 ballot, he got a lot of calls asking to reconsider, said Boday, who has lived in the village for over 60 years and is a retired electronics technician.
“I felt almost obligated,” he said. “I would like to keep helping out and get things taken care of.”
Joe Weissenberger said he will not run again for council.
Weissenberger, who has lived in Walbridge since 1977, said he has been turned off by toxic social media, and he has different business ventures to explore.
“The political scene … in this country has gone completely insane,” he said.
It’s disappointing, he said, that 100 people complain on social media about an issue, but a full slate of candidates for council can’t be filled.
“It’s easy to stand in the sand. It’s tough to get in the water,” he said.
Weissenberger said he was proud of council’s group effort, along with the administration, to hire a full-time police chief and a new village administrator.
Councilwomen Sue Hart-Douglas and LaDenna Johnston will run for their seats again.
Mayor Ed Kolanko said he is not worried about filling a fourth council seat.
“We’ve experienced openings on our council from time to time,” he said. “We can definitely find some people in our community to appoint.”