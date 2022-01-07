WALBRIDGE — The police chief has a new contract that will keep him around for five more years.
Council has approved a new five-year contract that increases Kenneth Campbell’s salary from $62,730 to $64,000. It also provides for 1% increases each year in the contract, although council can raise it more if it wants, said Mayor Ed Kolanko.
Campbell has been chief in Walbridge since May 2018.
“He’s happy here. We’re happy with the job he’s been doing and continues to do. We’re happy to secure his services for the next five years,” Kolanko said.
Village employees will also receive 2% raises in 2022.
Some part-time positions, including the clerks, have been bumped from $12.50 per hour to $15 per hour.
“It seemed appropriate, given our employees are doing a great job, and we also want to retain them,” Kolanko said. “This is still a nominal rate, but it’s better than $12.50.”
Employees did not receive raises last year. They did get hazard pay, Kolanko said.
Council has also approved the 2022 budget, which is focused on infrastructure.
“We have a large road project planned for Main Street, which is funded by a federal grant,” Kolanko said. “We’re looking at about a $450,000 project.”
The budget also has $125,000 for repaving streets.
“We also got a $37,000 grant from Nature Works for the improvements to the tennis court,” Kolanko said. “There’s probably about $85-$95,000 in capital improvement for the parks for next year, too.”
There will be improvements to the dugouts and additional fencing.
At Wednesday’s meeting, council elected Karen Baron as president.
Also at the meeting, council:
• Decided committees for the year. The first person listed is the chair. Parks and recreation committee is Sue Hart-Douglas, LaDenna Johnston and Baron. Buildings and lands is Larry Boday, Baron and Johnston. Budget and finance is Vicky Canales-Pratt, Hart-Douglas and Ron Liwo. Safety is Johnston, Canales-Pratt and Boday. Personnel and human resources is Baron, Liwo and Hart-Douglas. Streets is Liwo, Boday and Canales-Pratt.
• Watched Ohio Rep. Haraz Ghanbari, R-Perrysburg, swear in returning council members Hart-Douglas, Johnston and Boday. Liwo was also sworn in.
• Approved advertising for a part-time code enforcement officer. A job description will be coming for Tuesday’s committee of the whole council meeting
• Hired Melissa Avalos as an auxiliary police officer.