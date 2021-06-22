WALBRIDGE — A historical building in horrible condition has been purchased by the village and will be razed for additional parking.
At last week’s meeting, council approved buying the property at 100 Main St., which is the site of the Owl’s Nest, for $35,000.
Mayor Ed Kolanko said that the village has been trying to purchase this property for years, with renewed efforts after the library recently expanded.
He said the former owner would not negotiate fairly with the village.
That owner recently sold it, then Kolanko approached the new owner.
“They were able to listen to my appeal for the needs of the village and I think they were able to make a little money off of the transaction. And I’m really looking forward to some good things we can do with the property,” Kolanko said.
“It’s a great historical property here in the village, but really at this point it’s an unusable building. So the intent is to look into having the building demolished and expanding parking for the downtown area.”
It will be used by Skillet customers and people visiting the VFW, Veterans Park and the library, which was expanded and renovated in 2017.
The Village of Walbridge was originally known as “Owls Nest” to the early settlers of the 1840s.
The property at 100 Main St. was the Owls Nest Bank and the first bank in the village, Kolanko said.
“The folklore on that is it is one of the few banks that Al Capone and his gang never robbed because of the numerous train tracks that are around Walbridge,” he said. “They were afraid if they were to rob the bank, they would be unable to exit the village in a timely manner.”
The original vault is still in the building, but doesn’t have a door, Kolanko said.
The Owl’s Nest may have a lot of history behind it, but it is in “dire” shape, Kolanko said.
Outside, there are weeds and grass growing through the cracked asphalt.
“Aesthetically, it looks terrible,” he said.
The building could be razed in the late fall, Kolanko said.
The goal is for Santa to have a place to land the sleigh, when he visits the village in December.
There will be 18-20 additional parking spots created.
“This is the beginning of hopefully some new direction for the village,” Kolanko said. “I’m hopeful that the community appreciates the work that has been ongoing, trying to fix up downtown.
“I believe this will be the first of some further activity going forward.”