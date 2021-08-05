WALBRIDGE — The village is close to being king of the four corners.
At Wednesday’s meeting, council voted to authorize the village administrator to enter into negotiations to buy the Kings Men building on the corner of Main and Union streets. The vote was taken after a 15-minute executive session to discuss real estate.
After the meeting, Mayor Ed Kolanko said that the purchase price will be $36,000.
The village also recently purchased the Owl’s Nest building across the street from the Kings Men building for $35,000.
Both buildings are vacant and in ill repair, Kolanko said.
While the village will be taking down the Owl’s Nest building and making room for about 20 more parking spots downtown, Kolanko said he hopes the Kings Men site will be developed after the building comes down.
“We’ll have ample parking for downtown,” he said, once the Owl’s Nest building is gone. That is expected to be done this fall.
The Kings Men building will be razed, too, Kolanko said. There are some structural issues with the building, including bricks falling from it, he said.
The Kings Men building was last used as an office building, he said. It was formerly a grocery store. Kolanko estimated that it has been empty for at least 15 years.
The village has been trying to buy these two properties for years, he said.
“We’ve been actively trying to clean up downtown for many years, (it’s) the rigaht time, right place where people are willing to sell them,” Kolanko said.
Also at the meeting, council:
• Heard the pool will be open only on the weekends starting the week of Aug. 16.
“We have some kids going back to school,” Kolanko said of staffing.
• Voted to increase the 2021 estimate of revenue for the village by $165,140, which is American Rescue Act funding. Kolanko was asked by Councilman Joe Weissenberger if he had recommendations on spending it.
“It’s enough to drive you a little batty,” Kolanko said. “It’s much more difficult than it was last time, much more stringent. So I don’t have an answer yet.”
There’s also no time frame to spend it, he said.
“It’s more difficult and it seems to change every time the president speaks,” Solicitor Brian Ballenger said.