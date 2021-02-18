WALBRIDGE — A new contract is in the works for the village police chief, whose first three-year contract is coming to an end.
At Wednesday’s council meeting, Mayor Ed Kolanko said that Kenneth Campbell’s contract is due for action in April.
“He’s done a great job for the village. We’ve already had some great conversation about him sticking around,” Kolanko said.
He will work on contract language and report back to council.
Campbell, who was a Northwood police officer for 23 years before coming to Walbridge, was officially hired in May 2018.
In other police news, Kolanko mentioned misinformation on social media about the police department and ticketing before Monday’s snow storm.
“This was not the case. That was false information,” he said. “There was proactive policing, community policing.”
Officers, as they saw people on the streets Monday, asked if they would move vehicles off village streets to help with the upcoming snow removal, the mayor said.
“We had a great response actually of people moving their vehicles off the street,” Kolanko said.
Council praised the village workers for the snow removal efforts.
“They have done a heck of a job,” council President Sue Hart-Douglas said.
Kolanko said that village crews started at 6 p.m. Monday, working through the night.
“This entire area, Lake Township, Millbury or Northwood, I feel like I could drive anywhere up here and really be safe,” he said.
The biggest issue, Kolanko said, was from outside persons or businesses coming into the village to plow driveways. They often pushed snow into the streets from driveways, then sped to the next home.
“Our police can’t be everywhere all the time, with eyes on every part of this village. It bums me out to see that those kind of people just rush around here and the safety of others is put on hold,” he said.
Councilman Joe Weissenberger said that he saw a lot of kids shoveling and people digging out driveways of their elderly neighbors.
“It goes a long way in today’s society that neighbors will help neighbors instead of looking out the window,” he said.
Kolanko said that the majority of sidewalks are shoveled.
“The overwhelming of this community does care, does a good job and takes care of things. Unfortunately, sometimes, it’s the few that stand out in a bad way,” he said.
Also at the meeting, council:
• Heard that the town hall is being used as a Wood County coronavirus vaccination site. They have no say in scheduling appointments, Kolanko added.
• Heard Councilwoman Karen Baron suggest building a “blessing box,” or outdoor pantry for the village.
“Basically it would be stocked with food for residents who are in need,” Baron said.
At Hart-Douglas’ suggestion, she reached out to the Lake Township Firebelles. A representative said the group would assist.
Baron is now looking for someone to build the box. Kolanko said there would also have to be someone who maintains it.
“It’s a great community bonding, building idea,” Kolanko said. “Let’s continue that and brainstorm a little bit.”