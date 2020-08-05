Wood County District Public Library cardholders can now access a wide selection of popular digital eBooks and audiobooks free from a new WCDPL Overdrive Collection.
“This new WCDPL Overdrive Collection was added to meet the local digital demands of our WCDPL patrons,” said Director Michael Penrod.
With a WCDPL library card, members of the community can now borrow from both the Ohio Digital Library and the new WCDPL Overdrive collection by visiting wcdpl.overdrive.com or downloading Libby, the award-winning one-tap reading app from OverDrive.
Named a PCMag Best Free Software of 2019 and one of Popular Mechanics’ 20 Best Apps of the 2010s, Libby connects first-time users and experienced readers with the new WCDPL Overdrive Collection. This collection was tailored for WCDPL patrons and offers eBooks and audiobooks, including bestsellers and new releases in a variety of topics. Readers of all ages can select from every subject ranging from mystery, romance, children’s, business and more.
Already have the Libby app downloaded? Just add the WCDPL Overdrive Collection to theLibby app. From the library section in the Libby app, tap on Libby’s face, then click add a library.
Readers may browse the new WCDPL Overdrive Collection, instantly borrow titles and start reading or listening for free with a valid WCDPL library card. This service is compatible with all major computers and devices including iPhone, iPad, Android phones and tablets and Chromebook.
All titles will automatically expire at the end of the lending period, and there are no late fees.
To get started enjoying eBook, audiobooks and more, visit wcdpl.overdrive.com or download the Libby app.
WCDPL patrons who are waiting for an eBook, may want to check availability in the new WCDPL Overdrive Collection, where the wait times should be shorter.
For more information, visit wcdpl.org/eMedia, or call the Information Services Team at 419-352-5050.