Absentee and early voting for the Aug. 4 special election will begin on Tuesday.
Only registered voters in the petition map sections of Center, Jackson, Liberty, Milton, Plain and Richfield (Henry County) townships will be eligible to vote.
Voters can check on their eligibility by going to the Wood County Board of Elections website at www.co.wood.oh.us/boe Voters can look up street lists, maps or their voter registration information to see if they are included in the petition area.
Voters who wish to vote an absentee ballot by mail must first complete an application. Applications are available on the Board website, in the Lobby of the Wood County Courthouse or voters may call the office to be mailed an application. Applications must then be returned by mail or placed in the secure board of elections drop box outside the Courthouse Main Entrance. Applications will be processed July 7-Aug. 1 at noon.
Voters who wish to vote in-person may appear at the Wood County Board of Elections office located at the Wood County Courthouse beginning on July 7.
Masks are required within the courthouse complex.
Voting hours are 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday from July 7-24. Voting hours are 8 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday through Friday from July 27-31. Early voting concludes with voting on Aug. 1 from 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Aug. 2 from 1-5 p.m., and Aug. 3 from 8 a.m.-2 p.m.
The Aug. 4 special election voting will take place at Bowling Green Church of the Nazarene,1855 Gorrill Road between 6:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m.
All eligible voters will be mailed a notice regarding this temporary polling location change. Voters should receive those notices by the week of July 13.