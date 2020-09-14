You are qualified to register to vote in Ohio if you meet all the following requirements:
1. 1. You are a citizen of the United States;
2. You will be at least 18 years old on or before the day of the next general election;
3. 3. You will be a resident of Ohio for at least 30 days before the election;
4. You are not in jail or prison for a felony conviction under the laws of Ohio, another state or the U.S.;
5. You have not been declared incompetent for voting purposes by a probate court; and
6. You have not been permanently disenfranchised for violating the election laws.
Your residence is important because it determines which offices and issues you are eligible to vote on. Under Ohio law, your residence is 1) the location that you consider to be permanent, not a temporary, residence and 2) the place where your habitation is fixed and where, whenever you are absent, you intend to return. If you do not have a fixed habitation, but you are a consistent or regular inhabitant of a shelter or other location where you intend to return, you may use that location as your residence for voting purposes.
How to Register
To register you must complete a voter registration form. You may register on-line if you have a valid Ohio driver’s license or Ohio identification card. Go to www.co.wood.oh.us/BOE and click on the Online Voter Registration Information icon. This site also has a link to download a blank registration form which you may fill out and mail to the Board of Elections. If you prefer, you may call the Board of Elections at 419-354-9120 to request a registration form be mailed to you. You may also pick up a voter registration form at a number of places, including public libraries, public high schools, city and village offices, Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicle locations and the Department of Job and Family Services. For a complete list of locations go to www.VoteOhio.gov.
Registration Deadline
Your properly completed voter registration form must be received by the Board of Elections or one of the locations previously listed by October 5th to be eligible to vote in the November 3, 2020 general election (the 30th day before the election in which you wish to vote).
Check Your Registration
If you are already registered to vote in Ohio, keep your registration current by updating your address with the Board of Elections if you have moved within Ohio. You may do so by completing a new registration form with your new address or using the Online Change of Address system at www.VoteOhio.gov.
Uncertain whether you are registered to vote? Check your voter information at www.VoteOhio.gov or contact the Board of Elections. The Wood County Board of Elections can be reached at 419-354-9120 or at www.co.wood.oh.us/BOE or go to the office at the Wood County Courthouse, 1 Courthouse Square, Bowling Green, Ohio 43402 during normal business hours of 8:30 am - 4:30 pm.
This article was prepared by the League of Women Voters Bowling Green.
All information provided can be found on the Wood County Board of Elections website.