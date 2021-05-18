The Bowling Green Memorial Day Committee is seeking volunteers to help decorate the graves of veterans in preparation of Memorial Day.
Memory Gardens Cemetery on Liberty High Road will be decorated Saturday at 10 a.m.
Oak Grove Cemetery will be decorated Saturday at 1 p.m.
Individuals, Scout units, and civic organizations are welcome to assist in this activity.
There are approximately 150 veterans graves in Memory Gardens and over 800 graves in Oak Grove.
For further information, contact David Ridenour at djride@dacor.net.