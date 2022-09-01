Russia Ukraine War Volunteer Sniper

Ukrainian sniper Andriy attends a training outside of Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022. After moving to Western Europe to work an an engineer, Andriy scrambled back to Ukraine at the start of the war, and within weeks underwent a conversion from civilian life to a sniper being trained by the country's special forces. (AP Photo/Andrew Kravchenko)

 Andrew Kravchenko

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Before taking a shot, Ukrainian sniper Andriy buries his face in a foldout mat, breathing slowly and deliberately.

"I need to be completely relaxed, to find a place where I will not move the rifle when I pull the trigger," he says. "I don't think about anything. It's a kind of vacuum."

