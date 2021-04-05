A former Bowling Green man has been named Alignable’s 2021 Local Business Person of the Year.
Chuck Voigt of Metro Lawns Inc. won the Tucker, Georgia award.
Metro Lawns has been in business for over 30 years. It strives to hire people that need a second-chance after running afoul with the law. The company serves the community by providing its customers with a well-kept property at a budget-friendly price.
Alignable.com is the largest online referral network for small businesses in the U.S. and Canada, with 6 million members across 35,000 local communities.