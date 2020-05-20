To showcase all that is available in Northwest Ohio, a group of visitor bureaus has joined forces to introduce Visit Northwest Ohio, a new tool for planning a trip to that area of the state.
“Not everyone will be ready to travel far this summer and they will look to that backyard day trip within your area said Wendy Chambers, executive director of the Bowling Green Convention & Visitors Bureau. Now is the time to make those vacation and staycation plans and Ohio is the perfect destination.”
With so many of us “sheltering at home” for the past couple months, people are ready to get out, spread their wings and explore, Chambers said.
The sentiment of many travelers is that they want to travel but are hesitant to get on a plane or go cross-country, she said. According to Longwoods International’s COVID-19 Travel Sentiment Study – Wave #9 that was released May 12, 77% of people planning to travel in the next six months will change their travel plans due to coronavirus. The trend for this summer and fall will likely be that people will change their destination to one they can drive to rather than fly.
The new website and social media platform will offer virtual experiences, safe social distancing destinations, blogs, itineraries, lodging facilities and activities to do around Northwest Ohio.
Organizations involved in offering this collaborative effort include Sandusky County Convention & Visitors Bureau, Chamber of Commerce of Sandusky County, Destination Toledo, Rossford Convention & Visitors Bureau, BG Convention & Visitors Bureau, Kelleys Island Chamber of Commerce, Lake Erie Shores & Islands and Destination Seneca County.
“Typically, visitors don’t know or care about county lines. They look for things to do in a particular area,” said Peggy Courtney, executive director of the Sandusky County Convention and Visitors Bureau.
“The idea behind Visit Northwest Ohio is to showcase all that is offered in this part of the state as a whole rather than each of our visitor bureaus only marketing our specific city or county. Whether travelers are looking for museums, outdoor activities, the lake region, sporting events, wineries and breweries, unique shops or ‘foodie’ restaurants, Northwest Ohio has all of these to offer and more,” Courtney said.
For more information, visit www.visitnorthwestohio.com or check social media. Reach Chambers at 419-353-9445 or email wendychambers@visitbgohio.org.