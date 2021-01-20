The Wood County Museum, 13660 County Home Road, will be open for extended evening hours on the third Thursday of each month, 10 a.m.-8 p.m., starting this week.
This will offer a chance for visitors who normally cannot visit during the day to come out and tour the museum.
Admission is $7 for adults and $3 for children, with discounts for seniors, students and military. Historical society members receive free admission as well as a gift shop discount.
The museum will present a virtual program, “The Metcalf Field Program with Wood County Committee On Aging - The Rise of Wood County’s Airfield,” on Monday at 2 p.m.
Join Mike McMaster, education coordinator, as he tells the story of Metcalf Field.
To register for the free program, call the Wood County Committee on Aging Programs Department to obtain the Zoom call/login information at 419-353-5661 or 800-367-4935 or email programs@wccoa.net.
Built as the second largest airfield east of the Rocky Mountains, learn how the Transcontinental Airport (also known as Metcalf Field) of Toledo was founded in Lake Township in northern Wood County 90 years ago. Famous aviation pioneers such as Charles Lindbergh and Amelia Earhart were both visitors to Wood County. Once an important air mail route, the fate of the airfield rose and fell with the times.
For more information, call 419-352-0967 or visit woodcountyhistory.org.