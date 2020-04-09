This photo provided by Matthew Burton shows Kaylee Price as she poses for a photo in her home office in Middletown, Ohio on April 4, 2020. Price, in her final year of Law School at the University of Cincinnati, is studying to pass the bar exam. However, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the organization that develops the exam — the National Conference of Bar Examiners — has raised the possibility that the July test may not be offered. But it doesn't plan to decide until May 5, leaving some 46,000 law students in limbo. (Matthew Burton via AP)