The Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of True Results Supplements, 121 S. Church St., on Tuesday at 4 p.m.
Everyone is invited to join the event in person or via Facebook Live through our Facebook Page; Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce. The event will begin with comments from Mayor Mike Aspacher and Mary Hinkelman, executive director of the Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce, as they welcome owners Thomas Shultz and Travis Reiner to the Bowling Green business community.
True Results Supplements offers high quality supplements including fat burners and muscle gainers, recovery formulas, vitamins and gym accessories. An open house will follow until 6 pm. with giveaways and prizes.