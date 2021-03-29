The Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce will hold a virtual ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of the new Time Staffing office, 1045 N. Main St., Unit #3, on Wednesday at 3 p.m.
Join the event via Facebook Live through the chamber’s social media.
The live stream will begin with comments from Mayor Mike Aspacher and Mary Hinkelman, executive director of the Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce.
Time Staffing provides customized employment services to businesses and people looking for employment. Their staff members are involved with many nonprofit groups, including Habitat for Humanity, American Red Cross, United Way, Read for Literacy and Susan Komen Race for the Cure.