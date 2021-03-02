A Virginia woman who was initially charged with terrorism for an incident in Lake Township that led to a school lockdown has been sentenced to community control.
Vicki Davison, 34, of Newport News, appeared Monday in the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Molly Mack.
She had entered a guilty plea Jan 11 to carrying a concealed weapon, a fourth-degree felony.
Vicki Davison and her husband, John Davison, 38, were arrested Sept. 21 after they were found walking on the railroad tracks in Lake Township with shovels, a pitchfork and a backpack with a gun and ammunition.
Her husband has mental health issues and it appears he is delusional, said defense attorney Kathleen Hamm. Davison is a devoted mother and wife and married the man she loved and trusted, she said.
“Unfortunately, what she has done in these circumstances is she blindly followed him. She didn’t ask questions; she didn’t see red flags and she trusted him,” Hamm said.
Now, she recognizes that her husband has a mental illness and wants him to get help, Hamm said.
As soon as Davison was arrested, she thought of her children, Hamm said.
“Never would she have followed her husband into something she thought would put her children at risk, put herself at risk of being absent from her children and puts her kids at risk,” Hamm said.
Looking at the case from the outside, it is difficult to believe she wasn’t aware of the plans, but “this, albeit strange scenario, is not likely to be repeated,” she said.
Davison apologized.
“I’m so sorry and regretful for the event; however, I am also blessed in the fact that my husband will be able to receive the counseling he needs to get better,” she said.
Davison said she grew up without a father and she doesn’t want her children to experience that.
“It is a blessing that it did happen when it did, that way nothing further can happen and we can just move on and get on with our life as a family,” she said.
Davison served 112 days in jail before being released on bond and allowed to travel home to Virginia to care for her four children. She is getting mental health counseling and a sister may move in with her to offer support, Hamm said.
Hamm asked for a sentence of community control and that supervision be transferred to Virginia.
Mack said a fourth-degree felony does have a presumption for community control.
“This is a curious case to say the least,” the judge said.
“There was a lot of panic that was caused to the community at the time of this offense, but I think as the layers of the onion are peeled back, it is evident that you are submissive to your husband … but it becomes problematic when there’s mental health issues,” Mack said.
She sentenced Davison to two years of community control, and she must complete mental health counseling.
If she violates any of the conditions, Mack may extend supervision to up to five years or sentence her to an 18-month prison term.
A misdemeanor count of falsification was dismissed.
On Sept. 21, the couple was observed with shovels and backpacks on the CSX railroad tracks in Lake Township near the executive airport. The two were served trespass notices the night before when they were found in a parked car near the site.
A semi-automatic handgun with an extended magazine was found on the couple along with four additional magazines.
The Toledo Executive Airport in Lake Township is a designated reliever airport to Toledo Express Airport. President Donald Trump was holding a rally that night at the main Toledo airport in Swanton.
The Lake Local Schools campus was locked down for hours after the Davisons were found.
At the time of their arrest, the couple was charged with making terrorist threats, a third-degree felony.
John Davison was indicted in October with carrying a concealed weapon, a fourth-degree felony; inducing panic, a second-degree felony; and falsification, a first-degree misdemeanor.
If found guilty, he faces several years in prison.
Defense attorney Steve Spitler said Davison, who remains lodged in the Wood County Jail, is unable to understand the nature of the proceedings and assist in his defense.
A previous evaluation on Oct. 21 did not take into consideration Davison’s PTSD resulting from his eight years in the Navy, Spitler said.