The man initially charged with terrorism after he was found with a firearm walking along the railroad tracks in Lake Township, leading to the lockdown of the Lake school campus for hours, has been sentenced to community control.
John Davison, 38, on Newport News, Virginia, appeared Monday in the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Molly Mack.
He had previously pleaded guilty to carrying a concealed weapon, a fourth-degree felony, and attempted inducing panic, a third-degree felony.
Defense attorney Steven Spitler asked for a sentence of community control. Davison does not have a criminal record, he said.
He is facing two misdemeanor charges, in Virginia Beach, Virginia, and Washington, D.C., Spitler said.
Davison’s wife, Vicki, was sentenced to community control in the Sept. 21 incident, Spitler said.
The Davisons were observed with shovels and backpacks on the CSX railroad tracks in Lake Township near the executive airport. The two had been served trespass notices the night before when they were found in a parked car near the site.
Former President Donald Trump was campaigning at the main Toledo airport in Swanton on Sept. 21.
A semi-automatic handgun with several magazines was found on the couple.
At the time of their arrest, the Davisons were charged with making terrorist threats, a third-degree felony.
Spitler said his client bonded out of jail two weeks ago after having spent a little more than eight months behind bars. Davison is currently getting services from the Veterans Administration in Virginia, Spitler said.
Wood County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Brian Boos said that Davison has mental health issues.
Mack said she was concerned about the delusions and paranoia exhibited by Davison at the time of the offense. While he may deny that he meant to harm anyone, he had a gun and the school and community were panicked, she said.
Mack sentenced Davison to three years community control. He will be placed in the intensive supervision program with the probation department. He also must continue substance abuse treatment and mental health counseling.
Boos asked for continued mental health care and the forfeiture of all firearms seized in the case, specifically a 9 mm Glock with four magazines and one extended magazine with 32 rounds, and nine magazines for an AR-15.
Mack agreed for the forfeiture to the Lake Township Police Department for sale or destruction.
Davison’s iPad, cell phone and backpack will be returned to him.
Davison said he was looking forward to continuing mental health treatment and helping the community.
“This has been a pretty interesting experience,” he said.
If Davison violates his sentence, his supervision could extend up to five years, or 18 months in prison for the F4 charge and 36 months for the F3 charge for a total of 4.5 years if served consecutively.
Davison had been indicted in October for carrying a concealed weapon, a fourth-degree felony; inducing panic, a second-degree felony; and falsification, a first-degree misdemeanor.
The falsification charge was dismissed.
Davison underwent two competency evaluations to determine if he was capable of understanding the proceedings against him.
Mack in March sentenced Vicki Davison to two years of community control, and she also must complete mental health counseling.
A misdemeanor count of falsification was dismissed against her.