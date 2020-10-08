Two Virginia residents, who were found with a gun and shovels near the Lake Township airport, will undergo competency evaluations.
John Davison, 38, and Vicki Davison, 33, appeared Oct. 1 in Perrysburg Municipal Court for a preliminary hearing.
They will be evaluated at the Court Diagnostic and Treatment Center in Toledo on Oct. 21.
The Davisons have each been charged with one count of making terrorist threats, a third-degree felony; one count of carrying a concealed weapons, a fourth-degree felony; one count of inducing panic, a first-degree misdemeanor; and one count of criminal trespassing, a fourth-degree misdemeanor.
They were arrested Sept. 21 in Lake Township after being spotted walking along the railroad tracks behind Toledo Executive Airport.
The Lake Local Schools buildings were locked down for two and a half hours during the investigation, which involved the Secret Service and FBI.
The Toledo Executive Airport is a designated reliever airport to Toledo Express Airport in Swanton, where President Donald Trump was holding a rally that night.
The couple had in their possession two shovels and a pitchfork. A backpack had a Glock pistol with extended magazine, 200 rounds of ammunition and four tourniquets.
Their next court appearance has not been set.
They remain in the Wood County Justice Center, both on $55,000 cash bond each with no 10% allowed.