PERRYSBURG — The Perrysburg Coalition for Inclusion and Social Justice is planning a vigil on Saturday from 3-4 p.m. at Woodland Park for the victims of the Atlanta shootings and to protest the rise in anti-Asian hate.
Everyone is invited to stand in solidarity against racism, xenophobia and misogyny.
The group will light candles in honor of the eight victims and march together along the Woodland Park jogging path in honor of the human right to walk freely and unafraid of violence or harassment.
For more information contact tpcisj@gmail.com or email jsheffe@bgsu.edu.