FILE-- In this April 19, 1995, file photo, rescue workers stand in front of the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building following an explosion in downtown Oklahoma City. One hundred sixty-eight people died as a result of the explosion. The Oklahoma City National Memorial and Museum scaled back its plans for a 25th anniversary remembrance amid the coronavirus outbreak and will instead offer a recorded, one-hour television program that includes the reading of the names of the 168 people killed in the bombing followed by 168 seconds of silence.