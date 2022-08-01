Everyone is excited as lottery jackpots keep growing, millions of dollars more every week. Many of us spend a few dollars trying our luck. We all know the odds are terrible, but hey, somebody’s got to win, right?

BBB talks to consumers every day who have been notified that they are winners of sweepstakes and contests. Unfortunately, the calls are scams and the victims sometimes send thousands of dollars to “claim” prizes that never existed.

