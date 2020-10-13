The Wood County Veterans Service Commission announces the selection of Zach Migura as the new director of the Veterans Service office.
Migura’s duties will include the management of work activities and process veteran claims in accordance with Title 5901 of the Ohio Revised Code, and working closely with county elected officials and offices on veteran issues.
His employment with the Wood County Veterans Service Commission will begin on Oct. 19. He will be paid $75,000 annually.
Migura is originally from Texas where he attended and graduated from high school, received a Bachelor of Science degree in Public Affairs from the University of Texas at Dallas, as well as a Master of Public Affairs Degree.
He currently serves as the lead county veterans service officer/training coordinator for the Hancock County Veterans Service Commission.
Migura is a VA certified trainer with the National Association of County Veterans Service Officers. Additionally, Migura is a Sergeant First Class in the United States Army Reserve where he serves as a career counselor with the 10th Battalion Army Reserve Careers Group.
Mary Hanna is retiring as director on Jan. 1.