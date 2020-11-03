The Bowling Green State University Student Veterans Association, VFW Post 1148 and Call of the Canyon Café and Catering will host a Veterans Day Breakfast on Sunday from 8 a.m.-noon at VFW Post 1148.
The breakfast will be carry-out/drive-thru only.
Call of the Canyon will be cooking the food, which will feature their Sunrise on the Canyon burrito and the Breakfast Brioche sandwich.
A donation will be taken. The food is being sponsored by the VFW Post 1148, and 100% of the proceeds will be given to the BGSU Student Veterans Association to improve veteran life on campus.
For additional information contact Vinny Lupica at 770-367-9954.