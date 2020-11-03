Call of the Canyon Cafe and Catering

Patrick Riggs, from left to right, Tim Emmerich and Ardy Gonyer are the new owners of Call of the Canyon Cafe and Catering in Bowling Green. They'll be cooking breakfast for veterans on Sunday.

 Photo by J.D. Pooley/Sentinel-Tribune

The Bowling Green State University Student Veterans Association, VFW Post 1148 and Call of the Canyon Café and Catering will host a Veterans Day Breakfast on Sunday from 8 a.m.-noon at VFW Post 1148.

The breakfast will be carry-out/drive-thru only.

Call of the Canyon will be cooking the food, which will feature their Sunrise on the Canyon burrito and the Breakfast Brioche sandwich.

A donation will be taken. The food is being sponsored by the VFW Post 1148, and 100% of the proceeds will be given to the BGSU Student Veterans Association to improve veteran life on campus.

For additional information contact Vinny Lupica at 770-367-9954.

