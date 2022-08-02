MILLBURY – State Representative Haraz Ghanbari, R-Perrysburg, dedicated the Lake Township Veterans Memorial Highway during a ceremony Monday at the Lake Township Administration Offices.
The newly dedicated road between Tracy Road and North Fostoria Road on Ohio 795 was named in honor of those that have served in the Armed Forces.
Ghanbari’s legislation, originally known as House Bill 164, passed committee unanimously and was subsequently amended into Substitute House Bill 291. The amended legislation unanimously passed through the General Assembly and was signed by Gov. Mike DeWine in April.
“As chairman of the House Armed Services and Veterans Affairs Committee, I gave and listened to testimony on why this memorial highway naming was important to the people of Lake Township,” Ghanbari said. “It was an honor to be able to bring this local issue to the Statehouse and now recognize veterans in my district for their commitment to this county.”
Ghanbari stated the original idea for a memorial highway in the township came from Lake Township Trustee Ken Gilsdorf, who serves as the Commander of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Walbridge Post 9963.
Most recently in 2019, Lake Local Schools dedicated their Veterans Wall Memorial at the high school to honor all the military veterans who served and attended either Lake, Walbridge or Millbury Schools. There are approximately 600 names on the wall, including six who paid the ultimate sacrifice and one former Prisoner of War.
Lake Township, VFW Walbridge Post 9963 and Lake Local Schools combine efforts to hold an annual parade and ceremony at Lake Township Cemetery to honor the fallen each year. The event has an annual attendance of approximately 400 people.