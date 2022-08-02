veterans highway

State Rep. Haraz Ghanbari, R-Perrysburg, right, stands with Lake Township U.S. Army veteran Rich Henzler following the dedication of the Lake Township Veterans Memorial Highway during a ceremony Monday at the Lake Township Administration Office in Lake Township, Ohio.

MILLBURY – State Representative Haraz Ghanbari, R-Perrysburg, dedicated the Lake Township Veterans Memorial Highway during a ceremony Monday at the Lake Township Administration Offices.

The newly dedicated road between Tracy Road and North Fostoria Road on Ohio 795 was named in honor of those that have served in the Armed Forces.

