PERRYSBURG — Two Veterans Day events will be held at Hull Prairie Intermediate School, 25480 Hull Prairie Road, on Nov. 1.
The annual HPI Veterans Day Celebration will start at 6 p.m. Community members who served or who are currently serving in the military, and their significant others, are welcome to attend the dinner. Anyone planning on attending should RSVP by calling the HPI Office at 419-873-6293 or by sending an email to sbest@perrysburgschools.net.
Email pictures of veterans or those currently enlisted to Assistant Principal Laura Davidson at ldavidson@perrysburgschools.net. Include the following information: Name of veteran or service person in the photo, military branch and rank, HPI student and/or staff connection.
A school assembly will be held at 8:30 a.m. in the gym.
Students are encouraged to invite a relative, family friend and/or neighbor who is a veteran or is currently enlisted to the assembly and/or dinner. Seating at the assembly will be limited to students, staff and military guests.